A new day centre on Pudman Street is bringing something special to Boorowa: a warm, welcoming space offering disability support to both children and adults giving local families another option close to home.

R. Raven Care Pty Ltd, founded by Jody Irwin, is a disability support provider that has successfully completed its National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) registration audit and is now awaiting finalisation of its registration.

The day centre is currently based in the town's former coffee shop premises next to the pharmacy.

"Our company supports participants of all ages and a wide range of disabilities," Ms Irwin said.

"If people are looking for a particular support or just need guidance on what options are available, we encourage them to come and have a chat.

"If it’s not something we provide ourselves, we’re still happy to help point them in the right direction."

Before R. Raven Care opened, conversations with local families regularly highlighted support needs that could not always be fully met locally, with some families having to travel outside the area to access particular services.

Those conversations helped shape the decision to establish R. Raven Care as another local support option.

Ms Irwin brings 15 years of industry experience to the business and has spent months carefully building its policies and procedures with Healthcare Providers Association Australia ahead of NDIS registration with a focus on creating a service that is flexible, approachable and responsive to individual needs.

R. Raven Care offers both in-home and centre-based supports across Young, Boorowa, Harden and Yass with transport available to the centre.

In-home services include personal care, domestic assistance, transport to appointments, shopping trips, social outing and garden and yard maintenance.

At the Boorowa day centre, participants can enjoy cooking and baking, life skills, arts and crafts, gardening, music, games and movie afternoons, sensory activities and community outings — all designed to build confidence, connection and independence.

Recent communication between the church committee and R. Raven Care have opened an opportunity for participants to become involved with the much-loved Boorowa Community Garden and help bring the space back to life.

This is part of an ongoing life skills activity, allowing participants to experience the journey from garden to plate – from planting and caring for produce, through to harvesting and using what they have grown in cooking with the team.

Ms Irwin's daughter, Maddie Irwin, is completing her qualifications and is enjoying working alongside her mother as a part of R. Raven Care’s close-knit team of four carefully selected staff.

"I'm very excited to work in the field," Maddie said.

R. Raven Care already has participants enjoying its in-home support services, with several families signing up even before the business's official open day back in May, which received a warm and positive response from the local community.

The centre welcomes referrals from support coordinators, plan managers, schools, hospitals, GP clinics, allied health professionals, families, and self-referrals alike.

R. Raven Care has widely advertised across the Boorowa, Young and Yass districts to spread the word, and offers door-to-door transport Monday to Saturday from 9am to 3pm, making it easier than ever for participants to get involved and access the supports they need.

“It’s a privilege to provide these services in a town I grew up in and be able to give something back to a community that means so much to me as it continues to grow,” Jody Irwin said.

R. Raven Care can be contacted on 0455 208 378, via admin@rravencare.com or at www.rravencare.com.