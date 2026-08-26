The Young and Boorowa Branch of Can Assist have looked back at the support they have provided over the previous year and are preparing for the year ahead after their recent annual general meeting.

Young and Boorowa branch president Gail Hanigan reflected on the support the branch provided in the 2025/26 financial year in her president's report.

Ms Hanigan said the branch assisted 80 cancer patients across both towns with $74,244 for treatment, travel and accommodation.

"Many others sought non-medical information such as location of treatment facilities," Ms Hanigan said.

Over the year, the Young and Boorowa branch received $103,000 in donations, including $60,000 in two bequests.

Ms Hanigan highlighted the various community groups and events which helped to financially support the branch over the year, as well as the branch's involvement in community events.

Among the events and organisations highlighted were the Young District Anglers SW Bank, the Tubbul Campdraft committee, Boorowa Rotary Op Shop, Young Fire and Rescue, Young Services Club Cherry Festival, and the Young Croquet Club, as well as members of the branch and community.

"To our other executive - Chris, Kaylene and Pene and members - all volunteers, thank you for all that you do to support local cancer patients and their families in the Young and Boorowa areas," Ms Hanigan said.

"Thank you to all in the community who have contributed in any way to enable Young Boorowa Can Assist to continue with this support."

Over the past year the Young and Boorowa branch welcomed three new members - Dianna Hamilton, Julie Kerr and Wendy Hobson.

The branch sadly farewelled member Betty Smithers who passed away.