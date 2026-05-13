A living piece of Gallipoli history growing beside Young’s Captain Cook Weir is drawing renewed community attention, with hopes the town’s historic Lone Pine descendant can be preserved for future generations.

The Aleppo Pine, located near the pedestrian bridge beside Main Street, was planted in 1965 and grown from seed linked to the original Lone Pine on Gallipoli campaign.

A plaque set into the nearby footpath describes the tree as being “from the original Lone Pine on Gallipoli”, planted during the Jubilee Year “in memory of departed comrades”.

The tree holds strong symbolic importance as a living memorial connected to the ANZAC story, with Lone Pine descendants planted in communities across Australia in remembrance of those who served.

While the tree in Young continues to stand prominently beside the weir walkway, some locals are now hoping awareness of its condition may encourage support from the wider community, including possible advice from Council, local nurseries or tree specialists about how best to protect and preserve it.

The memorial tree was planted more than 60 years ago and remains one of Young’s lesser-known historical landmarks, quietly linking the town to one of Australia’s most significant wartime stories.