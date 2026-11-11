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What does the new super tax mean for people with larger balances?

<p>New Division 296 rules change how some higher superannuation balances are taxed. PHOTO: Stock Image</p>\\n
<p>New Division 296 rules change how some higher superannuation balances are taxed. PHOTO: Stock Image</p>\\n

New Division 296 rules change how some higher superannuation balances are taxed. PHOTO: Stock Image

Part 4: FTS Financial Planning seminar explains key tax changes for local businesses.
Sharon Smithers
November 11, 2026 • 01:00

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