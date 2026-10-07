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Light Horse rides again

<p>Les McGown (left) and Rae Barlow (right) welcome first customer Mick Dawe. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Les McGown (left) and Rae Barlow (right) welcome first customer Mick Dawe. PHOTOS: Supplied</p>\\n

Les McGown (left) and Rae Barlow (right) welcome first customer Mick Dawe. PHOTOS: Supplied

The Light Horse closed in January and since then the twin towns have been without a local pub, until Rae Barlow and Les McGown took ownership.
Russ Haylock
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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