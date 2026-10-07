Light Horse rides again

Murrumburrah’s iconic Light Horse Hotel threw their doors back open last Thursday 1 October, welcomed by strong crowds of locals and travellers on the day and across the long weekend. Rae said a steady stream of customers made their way through on opening day, particularly from Harden and surrounds. “The locals were just fabulous, popping in for a drink and saying hello,” Rae said. “There’s a lot of history and story here, and we’re trying to build on that. “We saw her as a real old lady, and a meeting place for the town. “There had been a lot of really good work done by the previous owners, and now we’ve been able to do a few more things and put our own stamp on it.” Rae is also excited about the number of visitors who pulled in on their way through town over the long weekend, and hopes the busy local events calendar will continue the trend. “I can really see it being one of those pubs were people love to stop,” Rae said. The bistro will reopen this Saturday October 10, in time for the upcoming Harden Kite Festival. Caravans are encouraged to pull in and stay out the back free of charge, the only requirement being to come down and enjoy a meal at the end of the day. The nine rooms at the pub have also been refurbished and will be ready for visitors in the near future. Rae and Les also own the Wombat Hotel, bringing it back to life in late 2025. The Light Horse Hotel on Albury Street Murrumburrah will be open Wednesday-Sunday from 11:30am until late.