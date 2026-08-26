A new careers event in Young will bring students, families and local employers together in the hope that a simple conversation could help open the door to an apprenticeship, traineeship or future career.

Building Hilltops Futures Information Night will be held at Young Services Club on Monday 31 August from 5.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event has been developed through Hennessy Catholic College, Young High School and the NSW Department of Education’s Regional Industry Education Partnership, with a focus on connecting young people directly with local employers.

Hennessy Catholic College careers adviser Leanne Parkman said the idea came from wanting to create more opportunities for students and employers to meet face-to-face.

“It’s really about connecting employers and students and their parents and families,” Mrs Parkman said.

She said the evening would also give local businesses an opportunity to talk about their industries, promote upcoming opportunities and potentially meet young people who could be a good fit for future work.

The event will begin with short panel discussions involving local employers, followed by current apprentices and trainees sharing their experiences.

There will also be information about school-based apprenticeships and traineeships before the evening moves into a more informal networking format.

Businesses will be grouped across a range of industries, giving students and families the chance to speak directly with employers in areas including automotive, construction, electrical, plumbing, childcare, beauty and hairdressing.

Mrs Parkman said the broad mix was important because students were often familiar with some careers but knew much less about the opportunities available in other trades and industries.

“If you’re having trouble getting someone into your industry, maybe it’s because they don’t know enough about it,” she said.

The schools can also help take those connections further, including assisting with work trials where an employer and student show an interest in working together.

While the night will be particularly useful for students approaching the end of school, Mrs Parkman said younger students were also encouraged to attend.

Students in years 7, 8 and 9 may not be ready to choose a career, she said, but meeting employers could help spark an interest, lead to casual work or simply give them a better understanding of where different pathways can lead.

Students from Boorowa Central School and Murrumburrah High School are also being encouraged to attend, along with homeschool students and other young people interested in local apprenticeship or traineeship opportunities.

Mrs Parkman said one of the biggest aims was simply to create connections that may not otherwise happen.

“You never know — you might have a conversation with an employer and it just starts an interest for you,” she said.

If the event proves successful, organisers hope it could become an annual opportunity linking schools, young people and local employers.