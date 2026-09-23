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Boorowa Public Preschool opens its doors to local families

<p>Inside Boorowa\\'s new public preschool. PHOTO: Graham Jones </p>\\n
<p>Inside Boorowa\\'s new public preschool. PHOTO: Graham Jones </p>\\n

Inside Boorowa's new public preschool. PHOTO: Graham Jones

Boorowa's newest classrooms aren't for big kids - the fee-free public preschool is now open at Boorowa Central School
Dean Franklin
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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