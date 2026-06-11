Young people across the Hilltops region will have the opportunity to gain practical hospitality skills and certified professional barista training close to home when a series of barista courses are held in Young, Harden and Boorowa during the July school holidays.

The courses, delivered by AOE Barista School, are open to people aged 14 to 24 and are designed to help participants develop the skills and confidence needed to enter the workforce.

With cafés, clubs, restaurants and hospitality venues often looking for staff with barista experience, the training provides young people with an opportunity to gain hands-on experience without having to travel to larger regional centres.

The comprehensive course will cover professional barista techniques and practical café skills, giving participants valuable experience that can assist when applying for casual, part-time or future hospitality roles.

The initiative is supported by the Hilltops Youth Action Group taking steps to make training opportunities more accessible for young people living in rural communities.

Providing local access to workforce skills training is particularly important in regional areas, where travel can often be a barrier for young people seeking qualifications, certifications and employment experience.

The courses will be held at Young Town Hall on 7 July, the Harden Mechanics Institute on 8 July and the Old Pavilion at the Boorowa Showgrounds on 9 July. Sessions will run from 10.30am to 3.30pm at each location.

Places are limited and registrations are essential. Visit the Hilltops Youth Action Group social media pages for details.