Three Boorowa Merino studs delivered a standout showing at the Rabobank National Ram Show and Sale, held at the Dubbo Showground on recently, taking out some of the event's most prestigious honours.

Merryville stud, run by Wal Merriman, claimed reserve champion August-shorn ram with the ultrafine Saxon ram Merryville A20097, a 15.5-micron ram already named NSW Ram of the Year and grand champion Merino ram at the Australian Sheep and Wool Show.

The result delivered strong semen sales, and the ram represented New South Wales in the supreme champion judging.

Mr Merriman also judged the flock ewe competition alongside Robert Sullivan of Greenfields stud, Hallett, South Australia.

Merrignee Merino Stud, run by Charlie Merriman, backed up its 2026 Sydney Royal supreme exhibit win with a dominant fleece result at Dubbo.

The stud's ram Merrignee M21539, known as "Brocky 2", took out supreme champion fleece with a score of 95.5, and also claimed reserve grand champion ram fleece, just half a point behind — giving Merrignee both of the competition's top two placings.

Tara Park Merino Stud, of Brial Road, Boorowa, also had a successful few days, coming home with supreme March-shorn Merino ewe, champion fine wool ewe, champion fine medium wool ram, champion fine medium wool ewe and reserve champion fine wool ewe.

Guy Evans of Tara Park said the March-shorn section had been especially competitive this year.

"It was a pretty strong March-shorn section with a lot of competition from NSW and Victoria," Mr Evans said.

"It was a very exciting couple of days, it was very pleasing and was good advertisement for the upcoming ram sales on the 21 September."

A shout-out also goes to Demondrille Merino Stud of Harden, which claimed grand champion ewe/wether fleece with a 94-point fleece weighing 13kg greasy.

Locals can see the region's award-winning genetics at the South West Slopes Stud Merino Field Day at the Harden Showground on Tuesday 1 September from 10am, where Tara Park and Demondrille will both be exhibiting.

The free event draws about 660 Merino sheep from 66 studs across NSW.