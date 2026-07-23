The Boorowa Rotary Club has welcomed Jenny Carter as its president for 2026–27 while celebrating a year of service extending from the local community to projects in Namibia.

The club held its 66th annual changeover luncheon at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on July 5, with members and guests reflecting on the past year through a presentation of photographs and reports.

Outgoing president Ilze Myburgh highlighted the club’s international work under the theme “Boorowa to Namibia: Global Impact”.

In May, several club members travelled to Namibia to visit initiatives supported by Boorowa Rotary.

The delegation visited the Elephant Human Relations Aid project, where the club’s support is helping protect community livelihoods and vital water infrastructure from damage caused by desert elephants.

Members also visited the DRC women’s project in Swakopmund, which provides employment opportunities designed to help local women achieve greater economic independence.

Four large suitcases containing children’s clothing and craft supplies donated through the Boorowa Community Op Shop were delivered to the women’s project during the visit.

The club’s local work during the year included sponsoring a community screening of the Australian film Just a Farmer to support awareness and discussion of mental health.

Boorowa Rotary also joined local businesses to “Paint the Town Purple” for Domestic Violence Awareness Day, holding a barbecue and distributing information about domestic and family violence.

The club continued its welcoming picnic for new and existing residents, providing an opportunity for people to meet while distributing community information packs to newcomers.

Another major part of the club’s work is the Boorowa Community Op Shop, which has operated for nine years with the support of local volunteers, donors and customers.

Earlier this year, the op shop distributed $55,000 to local community organisations.

The shop provides affordable clothing, footwear, homewares, books and games, while helping raise money for community causes.

New volunteers are welcome, whether they can contribute one hour or several hours each week. Volunteers can also nominate a charity to benefit from the value attributed to their hours.

Throughout the year, Rotary members also supported barbecues, markets, show gates and parking at a football and netball carnival, while holding guest-speaker evenings and social activities.

A highlight of the changeover was the presentation of the Boorowa Rotarian of the Year award to Julie Poplin for her contribution to Rotary, the community op shop and several other community committees.

Former Rotarian Chris Carter received the President’s Creating an Impact Award in recognition of his enthusiastic contribution to club activities.

Incoming president Jenny Carter was inducted by district governor Judy Ford.

Mrs Carter said she hoped to continue the club’s work while reminding the community that Rotary was a service organisation committed to supporting others.

She said the club had already made a significant impact and would continue working towards Rotary’s 2026–27 theme, “Create a Lasting Impact”.

The Boorowa Rotary Club welcomes new members.

Further information is available through the club’s Facebook page or by contacting secretary Sina Banks on 0429 004 245.