Council advises that following the introduction of Level 2 Water Restrictions on Tuesday 10 March 2026, restrictions in Boorowa have now been eased to Level 1.

The seasonal change, along with recent rainfall and reduced temperatures across the catchment, has resulted in increased inflows into the Boorowa Weir and a reduction in water demand under Council’s Drought Management Plan.

Water is a precious resource. Despite the return to a lower restriction level, Council continues to urge all users of the Boorowa town water supply to conserve water, comply with the current restrictions outlined below, and use water efficiently to help prolong supply for as long as possible.

Water use activities restrictions:

For residential properties the following restrictions are in place.

Watering of lawns and gardens is permitted from 6pm to 9am in summer, 6am to 10am and 4pm to 10pm in winter.

Watering lawns and gardens during this period should only be done by microsprays, drip systems, soaker hoses, non-fixed sprinklers, or handheld hoses.

Irrigation of new turf is permitted for one week after laying after which level 1 restriction on watering lawns applies

Washing down walls or paved surfaces is not permitted

Topping up private swimming pools/spas is permitted

First fill of private swimming pools/spas is permitted

Washing cars at home is permitted with bucket and rinse with trigger hose on lawn

Baths, showers and waashing of clothes is permitted as is the use of evaporative air conditioners as well as inflatable or temporary children pools

For non residential properties the following restrictions are in place:

Watering of lawns and gardens is permitted from 6pm to 9am in summer, 6am to 10am and 4pm to 10pm in winter.

Watering lawns and gardens during this period should only be done by microsprays, drip systems, soaker hoses, non-fixed sprinklers, or handheld hoses.

Irrigation of new turf is permitted for one week after laying after which level 1 restriction on watering lawns applies

Topping up public swimming pools/spas, including those in motels etc. is permitted

Cleaning – exterior is permitted with trigger hoses.

Council will actively monitor compliance with these water restrictions and take action where appropriate to improve compliance.

It is an offence under the Local Government Act 1993 to not comply with water restrictions, and you can be issued with a $220 penalty notice or prosecuted in the local court for this offence.

Council thanks the Boorowa community for their cooperation and encourages everyone to be water-wise. These measures are essential to protect the town’s water supply and avoid more severe restrictions in the future.

For more information, residents can refer to Council’s website at: https://www.hilltops.nsw.gov.au/services/water-management/ or contact Council on 1300 445 586.