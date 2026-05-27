After a successful inaugural competition last year, the Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest will return this October, continuing its focus on sustainability, creativity and wearable art created from discarded materials.

The competition, which debuted as part of the 2025 Boorowa Irish Woolfest celebrations, attracted creatives from across Australia and overseas, highlighting growing interest in circular fashion and creative reuse.

More than 16 garments were transformed from unused or discarded materials during the inaugural event, with entries coming from local participants as well as creatives from Airlie Beach in Queensland and Auckland, New Zealand.

The designs were showcased during Woolfest and later exhibited in a Boorowa shopfront display, giving visitors the chance to see recycled textiles reimagined into contemporary fashion pieces and wearable art.

Organisers say the competition was created to encourage people to rethink textile waste while celebrating heritage craft techniques and creative storytelling.

Embroidery, felting, handcraft and textile art were all incorporated into the entries, with each garment reflecting a unique approach to sustainability and design.

The competition also created opportunities for emerging and established creatives to gain visibility, connect with wider audiences and contribute to conversations around sustainability within the fashion industry.

With millions of tonnes of textile waste generated globally each year, organisers believe initiatives like the Upcycle Fashion Contest demonstrate how communities can creatively respond to environmental challenges while supporting arts and culture.

Planning is now underway for the 2026 competition, with organisers hoping to expand participation, collaborations and exhibition opportunities even further.

“This is more than just a fashion competition,” Lyn Diskon, one of the organisers of the upcycle fashion competition said.

“It’s about restoring value to materials that would otherwise be discarded and showing how creativity and sustainability can work together.”

The 2026 Boorowa Irish Woolfest Upcycle Fashion Contest will take place during Woolfest in October.

More information and entry details are available by scanning the QR code.