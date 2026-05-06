By Sharon Meere

After Boorowa and District Historical Society's bi-monthly meeting on Saturday 2, May President Stephen Meere had the pleasure of presenting a very surprised Robyn Shean with a "Life Membership" of the Boorowa & District Historical Society Inc. and Museum.

Robyn has worked tirelessly in the Museum and is always happy to stand in when a member is unable to do the roster, she is also Vice President and has stepped up to take on the position of our Research Officer which became vacant unexpectedly.

Robyn is a very worthy recipient of this award and everyone at the meeting agreed with it.