Motorcyclists and community members will come together on Saturday, May 16 for the third annual Sacred Syndicate SMC Hume Chapter Blanket Run, supporting locals facing hardship across the region.

The event will begin at Zac’s Place in Harden, with participants travelling through Boorowa and Yass before returning to Harden, collecting donations and raising funds along the way.

Organiser Vinnie Behler said the run is open to everyone, not just riders, with the wider community encouraged to get involved.

“It’s for the whole community — bring something warm or a donation and be part of it,” he said.

Donations of warm items including blankets, quilts, doonas, sheets and pillows will be accepted, with all physical donations going directly to Zac’s Place.

Zac’s Place is a not-for-profit organisation established in 2011 by Glenn and Ros Stewart, providing a space for connection and support for people experiencing hardship, including homelessness and social isolation.

Ros Stewart said the donations made through the Blanket Run have a direct and practical impact.

“The donation of blankets helps us to support people in a very practical way — right at the time they need it,” she said.

“The financial donations are so valuable for us to continue to support people in very practical ways, including our drop-in times.

“We are always very grateful to all who take their time and finances to support the the blanket run.”

Funds raised through raffles and fundraising activities will be split evenly between Zac’s Place and Can Assist Harden Murrumburrah.

Can Assist supports local residents undergoing cancer treatment by helping cover costs such as travel and accommodation.

Mr Behler said the club was committed to ensuring support stays within the community.

“Everything we raise goes back into the community — it’s in our by-laws,” he said.

Since forming in 2019, Sacred Syndicate SMC has donated more than $50,000 to local groups and almost $30,000 to Can Assist in Harden through events held each year.

The Blanket Run itself has become a regular part of that effort, now in its third year.

Community members can drop off donations at any of the event stops along the route, including Zac’s Place in Harden, the Court House Hotel in Boorowa, the Club House Hotel in Yass during the lunch stop, and the Harden Bowling Club at the end of the run.

A support vehicle provided by JP Langfield Trading Co will travel with the group to help transport donated items.

Mr Behler said around 40 to 50 bikes had taken part in previous years, with a similar turnout expected this year.

Donations can also be made ahead of the event by contacting Mr Behler on 0431 579 012.

Organisers say the run is about more than just fundraising — it is a way of bringing people together while supporting those who need it most.