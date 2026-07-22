Murringo cowboy Blake Cross continued his rise through Australian junior rodeo, placing among the top finishers in the junior steer ride and junior bull ride at the Australian Professional Rodeo Association (APRA) Junior National Finals Rodeo at Emerald over the weekend of Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July.

Cross opened round one in a share of second on 68.5, behind winner Noah Dingle (72). He scored 64.5 in round two for fourth, and 64 in round three, also fourth.

On aggregate, Cross finished third with 197 points, behind Dingle (207) and Hank Woodard (206.5), and ahead of Cooper Hoare (187.5).

Across in the junior bull ride Cross scored 70 in round one for third place, before being bucked off in round two.

He rebounded in round three with 73.5 points for second, behind Jackson Ramsay (74). On aggregate, Cross finished third with 142.5 points, behind Dingle (220) and Ramsay (148).

The Emerald result caps a strong 2026 season for Cross, who has also claimed the yearly M5 Pro Super Series junior bull ride title, the BBA Bucking Bulls Australian title and the Super Bull Australia title, all in the junior bull.

He is currently in the top eight of the Australian Bushmen's Campdraft & Rodeo Association (ABCRA) standings.

Bull riding runs in the family. Blake's father, Troy Cross, is a highly credentialled bull rider from Boorowa, competing on the Professional Bull Riders (PBR) Australia and Australian rodeo circuits for well over a decade, with a World International Pro Rodeo title won in Christchurch, New Zealand, and multiple National Finals Rodeo appearances.

Looking to competitions ahead Cross is currently on the Golden Run series up north, with Charters Towers Rodeo this weekend, before Richmond, Cloncurry, Mount Isa and more through to September.

He then heads to the ABCRA National Finals, before a busy stretch on the southern circuit, competing at about three rodeos most weekends. He hopes to attend Western Texas College in Snyder, Texas, when he turns 18 in January.

Cross would like to thank his sponsors, Ford for Shearing and X Ranch, along with his parents and everyone who has supported him along the way.