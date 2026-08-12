Murringo Public School more than doubled in size this week when almost 40 preschool children arrived for a special taste of “Big School”.

The school’s inaugural “Big Day at School” brought together children from Annette’s Place and Young Stars Preschool for a day of learning, laughter and new experiences, with the school’s older students stepping up to welcome, guide and mentor their younger visitors.

The bustling school grounds looked a little different as preschoolers explored classrooms, joined in activities and met the teachers and students they may soon know as part of their primary school community.

For many of the children, the day was their first opportunity to experience the routines and environment of primary school in a relaxed and supportive setting. And for some, there was an added adventure, a ride on the big school bus for the first time.

The day was not just about preparing preschoolers for Kindergarten. It also provided Murringo’s current students with valuable opportunities to develop their own leadership skills. Older students became buddies and mentors for the day, helping younger children participate in activities, navigate the school environment and feel comfortable in unfamiliar surroundings.

Murringo Public School principal Alison Jackson said building strong connections between local early childhood services and primary schools was an important part of ensuring children had a positive start to their education.

“Building connections between our preschools and public schools is an important focus. We want to ensure every child has the best possible start to their learning journey,” Ms Jackson said.

Murringo Public School more than doubled in size this week when almost 40 preschool children arrived for a special taste of “Big School”.

Transition to school is an important milestone for children and their families. Opportunities to visit a school, meet teachers, become familiar with the surroundings and build relationships before starting Kindergarten can help children feel more confident and reduce some of the uncertainty that comes with starting “big school”.

The NSW Department of Education encourages families to take advantage of transition opportunities available through local public schools, recognising the important role these experiences play in helping children feel safe, connected and ready to learn.

For Murringo’s students, the day also highlighted the benefits of being part of a small school community, where leadership and mentoring opportunities can be embedded into everyday school life. The preschool children were able to see first-hand what awaits them at primary school, while Murringo students had the chance to demonstrate the responsibility, kindness and confidence expected of school leaders.

The visit also provided an opportunity for educators from the local preschools and Murringo Public School to share ideas and discuss ways to continue strengthening the transition between early childhood and primary education. With the first “Big Day at School” proving a success, further transition opportunities are planned.

For the almost 40 preschoolers who filled the school for the day, it was a chance to discover that “big school” might not be quite so big or quite so daunting after all. And for Murringo Public School, it was a day that demonstrated the value of bringing the local education community together to give children the strongest possible start to their school journey.