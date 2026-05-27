Events are being organised and the bets are being placed for who will take out the much-loved Festival Queen competition for the 2026 Henry Lawson Festival of the Arts.

Held annually over the June long weekend, the festival celebrates the life and legacy of legendary Australian writer Henry Lawson and the arts.

In 2026, the festival will run from Thursday 4 to Monday 8 June.

The Festival Queen competition offers participants a unique opportunity to act as ambassadors for the festival while raising funds for a local charity, club or sporting group of their choice.

The 2026 entrants include Maddison Martin, Bridie Forde, and Tara Anderson.

The fundraising activities are already off to a flying start with a Mother’s Day High Tea, street stalls, meat and wood raffles among the many items on the royal itinerary over the coming weeks.

Designed to build confidence, connections and community spirit, the title of King or Queen is awarded to the entrant who raises the most funds by 31 May 2026.

The crowned representatives will officially promote the festival and the Weddin Shire from June 2026 until handing over the crown to their successors in May 2027.

Maddison Martin

Maddison Martin is the youngest Festival Queen Entrant for 2026 and is fundraising for the Grenfell Soccer Club.

Currently in Year 10 at Henry Lawson High School, Maddison enjoys anything sports and everything agriculture providing a great basis for an ambassador for the Weddin Region.

Maddison has been with the Grenfell Soccer Club for nine years from Under 6’s through to the Under 14’s in 2024.

She says the Club has offered her great experiences and life lessons in team work and morale throughout the years.

She enjoys giving back to the Club and has acted as junior referee and running lines for the older teams.

“The Soccer Club was a great introduction for all of us into team sport and how to work with other people on and off the field,” Maddison said.

“I am excited to be a festival Queen for this club and fundraise for a fantastic organisation that supports the youth in our community.”

Maddison’s fundraising activities include a sheep or lamb drive and a wood raffle.

Bridie Forde

A standout entrant for the 2026 Festival Queen is Bridie Forde who is currently a Year 12 student and School Captain at Henry Lawson High School.

Bridie has represented her school both academically and as part of various sporting teams over the past few years, but many locals will know her from the Criterion Hotel where she also works.

“As School Captain, I’ve had the honour of speaking at our ANZAC service - an experience that was both meaningful and memorable,” Bridie said.

“In my free time, I love waterskiing and snow skiing, and I enjoy spending time with my friends and family on our farm in Caragabal. I also like to unwind with a good book.

“I have been involved with the Grenfell Junior Soccer Club since I was eight years old, competing with my team and, for the past two years, volunteering each season as a referee for junior matches. This year, I’ve enjoyed trying something new by joining the Under 17s Grenfell Rugby League Tag team.”

After completing Year 12, Bridie hopes to secure a place at Charles Sturt University in Wagga Wagga to study Veterinary Science.

She plans to spend some time travelling and seeing the world before returning to live in a rural community.

Bridie is representing the Lions Club as a part of her fundraising for the Festival.

She has been involved with the Lions Youth of the Year Public Speaking Competition for the past two years and has been named runner-up on both occasions.

“I’m incredibly excited to be representing the Lions Club as a Queen entrant in the Henry Lawson Festival, and I’m proud to be actively involved in our local community,” Bridie shared.

“The Lions Club supports our community through regular fundraising efforts, including a weekly street stall every Wednesday, wood raffles, regular meat raffles, and a Mother’s Day High Tea for festival fundraising this year.”

Tara Anderson

Another outstanding entrant for Festival Queen this year is Tara Anderson who is raising money on behalf of the Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care Centre.

Tara is “a proud 26-year-old local who has called Grenfell home” her entire life.

“This beautiful town and its strong sense of community mean the world to me, and I feel incredibly lucky to be raising my two young children here alongside my husband and our three much-loved dogs,” Tara explained.

“I’m so excited to be representing Grenfell Preschool and Long Day Care in this year’s Henry Lawson Festival Queen competition.

As an educator at the centre, alongside an amazing team, I’m incredibly passionate about what we do and the beautiful environment we create for our children.

“This opportunity has been such a special way for us to step out into the community, connect with others, and showcase everything our centre stands for. We are currently fundraising to enhance our outdoor learning environment, and we can’t wait to share with you all the exciting additions your support will help make possible.

“Grenfell has given me so many wonderful memories and lifelong connections, and I’m truly honoured to be able to give back, celebrate our town, and be part of such a special local tradition. I can’t wait to be involved in all the festivities and share this experience with our amazing community!”

Tara’s fundraising activities include a number of 100 Clubs throughout the community, with each one drawn once sold out.

Look out for the tickets at the Preschool and the Tin Cupboard where you can purchase them for $5 each.

A Mother’s Day Raffle and Afternoon Tea has also been held along with a community cake stall and wood raffle.

“Being involved in the Henry Lawson Festival is something I’m really proud of, and I love celebrating the spirit, creativity and heritage the festival brings to Grenfell each year,” Tara said.

“What I love most about the Festival is the way it brings our whole community together to celebrate the history, creativity and country spirit that make Grenfell so special.

“The festival showcases local talent, honours the legacy of Henry Lawson, and creates a welcoming atmosphere where locals and visitors can connect and enjoy everything our town has to offer. I love seeing the streets come alive with events, performances and friendly faces, and it’s a wonderful reminder of the pride we all share in our community.

“In the future I hope to continue living in Grenfell and raising my small family in the wonderful community we are lucky to be part of. I value the strong sense of community and country lifestyle the town offers, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to local events and activities. I am also hoping to further extend my studies in the future to become a qualified K–12 teacher, so that I can support and inspire young people in our region while building a meaningful career in education.”