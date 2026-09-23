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Local artist's art exhibition opens at Boorowa wine bar

<p>Kate Van Leeuwen at the opening of her exhibition \\'Nature of Her\\' PHOTO: Holly Franklin</p>\\n
<p>Kate Van Leeuwen at the opening of her exhibition \\'Nature of Her\\' PHOTO: Holly Franklin</p>\\n

Kate Van Leeuwen at the opening of her exhibition 'Nature of Her' PHOTO: Holly Franklin

The exhibition continues at the wine bar until Saturday 10 October
Dean Franklin
September 23, 2026 • 06:00

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