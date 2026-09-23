Local artist's art exhibition opens at Boorowa wine bar

Kate Van Leeuwen's "Nature of Her" Exhibition Boorowa artist Kate Van Leeuwen opened her first solo exhibition, "Nature of Her," at The Absolutely Superb Bibliothèque and Occasional Wine Bar on Marsden Street on Saturday. The opening night event, held from 5pm to 7pm, drew a warm crowd of locals to see the show, which brings together abstract botanical paintings and portraiture inspired by flora and identity. Van Leeuwen lives and works in Boorowa, on the border of Wiradjuri and Ngunnawal Country in the Hilltops region, and has been a creative arts teacher since 2000. She has lived and worked in several countries over that time, drawing on diverse people, places and cultures for inspiration. A mother of three and an art therapist, she works across a wide range of media and often repurposes found objects and recycled items in her artworks. For Van Leeuwen, the show's title captures two sides of her practice coming together for the first time. "Nature of Her brings together two significant influences in my life: my inner world and the external world around me," she said. The botanical abstracts, she said, are inspired by the sense of calm and connection she experiences through gardening, while the portraits reflect the influence of the Australian artistic community, podcasts, magazines and regular visits to galleries including the National Gallery of Australia, the National Portrait Gallery and Tyger Gallery in Yass. "Although different in subject matter, both explore growth, observation, connection and the influences that shape who we are as artists and as individuals," she said. The show's promotional image, a piece titled Billy Buttons, marked a turning point for Van Leeuwen after what she described as a long process of trial and error. "It stood out to me as a piece where I finally found that elusive state of flow," she said. "A feeling of confidence grew as I completed that piece, I felt like it captured an energy and movement, an abstractness that I loved." The portrait works depict a group of notable Australian female artists, including the late Margaret Olley, chosen for what Van Leeuwen sees as shared threads running through very different careers. "Although these artists work across diverse mediums and styles, they share a commitment to authenticity, observation and personal expression," she said, pointing to a common connection to the Australian landscape and environment, a strong record of teaching and mentoring within the arts, and a tendency to draw on family, culture and personal history in their work. Van Leeuwen credited a team effort behind the scenes for the night's success. "Bas took on the enormous task of hanging the exhibition, Jeremy generously provided the venue, even painting a wall white, and my son and his friends worked throughout the event to help everything run smoothly," she said. Friends, family and community members travelled from as far as Queensland and the Blue Mountains to attend. "I felt deeply grateful for the kindness and genuine interest people showed in the work," she said. More information is available at theoccasionalwinebar.com