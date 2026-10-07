Art Show and Quick Shear among highlights of Woolfest

Despite the rain outside, the Boorowa Irish Woolfest weekend got off to a lively start on Friday 2 October with the opening night of the 2026 Boorowa Art Show at the Old Court House. A total of 100 tickets were sold for the night, which was officially opened by Hilltops councillor Jo Mackay. Organising committee head Susan Corcoran said the evening had a fabulous atmosphere. "We had a really lovely crowd and a great buzz inside the Old Courthouse," she said. The exhibition featured 150 works from 60 artists, with entries from as far afield as North Queensland and southern Victoria, as well as Dubbo, Parkes, Forbes, Queanbeyan, Grenfell and Canberra. Dubbo artist Laura Holland donated her time and materials to create a live collaborative artwork, with everyone in the room invited to add to the painting throughout the evening. The finished piece was auctioned at the end of the night and sold for $1000, with all proceeds going to the fundraiser. Across the weekend, 46 of the 150 works were sold. Artists set their own prices, with 75 per cent of each sale going to the artist and 25 per cent retained by the Art Show. Funds are divided equally between Boorowa Central School and St Joseph's Primary School, with the final total to be confirmed once the accounts are reconciled. Corcoran said Woolfest helped the committee reach beyond the local community. "It allows us to tap into visitors and money coming from outside the immediate community and turn that into fundraising for our two local schools, rather than continually asking the same local families and parents to contribute," she said. Marsden St General came on board as major sponsor for the first time this year and donated the raffle hamper, won by Julia Corcoran, while Grover Estate, Trandari and Ballinaclash donated wine. The show was run by a full committee of 10 women this year, up from four in 2025, with volunteers staffing the desk, hanging the works and packing down. Quick Shear Heavy rain and lower entry numbers than previous years did not stop the Quick Shear at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club on Saturday 3 October, with heats and semi-finals deciding who made it through to the final in each division. Trent Hughes won the open final, shearing his sheep in 21.04 seconds. Buds was second in 23.20 seconds, Mayson McPaul third in 25.12 seconds and Randy Bedford fourth in 32.71 seconds. Max Parker won the senior final in 27 seconds, with Colby McDonald and Jesse Halls tied for second in 29 seconds. Braiden Derusch was third in 31 seconds. Sterling Presser took out the intermediate final in 31 seconds, ahead of Nikkarn Green in 33 seconds, Kayden Halls in 34 seconds and Emma McDonald in 35 seconds. In the learners final, Jackson Halls finished first in 47 seconds, from Coby Halls in 49 seconds, Mitch Cassills in 55 seconds and Oceana McHardy in one minute. Jesse, Shawn, Scottie and Kayden Halls filled all four places in the local final. Jesse won in 29.79 seconds, ahead of Shawn in 30.20 seconds, Scottie in 32.21 seconds and Kayden in 50.65 seconds.