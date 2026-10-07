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Art Show and Quick Shear among highlights of Woolfest

<p>Collabrative Art work by Laura Holland, with Laura Holland and Deidre Johnson. PHOTO: Brooke Keefe</p>\\n
<p>Collabrative Art work by Laura Holland, with Laura Holland and Deidre Johnson. PHOTO: Brooke Keefe</p>\\n

Collabrative Art work by Laura Holland, with Laura Holland and Deidre Johnson. PHOTO: Brooke Keefe

Around the grounds of the 2026 Irish Woolfest
Dean Franklin
October 7, 2026 • 05:00

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