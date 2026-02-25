Evidence from the NSW Inquiry into Antisemitsm has been referred to the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion after it was tabled last week.

Committee Number Five - Justice and Communities tabled its evidence consolidation report for its inquiry into antisemitism in NSW in parliament last week with chair of the Committee Robert Borsak MLC saying the national significance of the information meant it needed to be passed on to the Royal Commission, more so following the horrific attack at Bondi beach last year.

"The evidence gathered during our inquiry reflects community views and expert research from a point in time before these heinous attacks fundamentally reshaped the narrative and policy lens for consideration of antisemitism in New South Wales," Mr Borsak said.

The inquiry was established on February 12, 2025 and examined the rising prevalance and severity of antisemitism across the state.

The committee recieved 71 written submissions and held four public hearings throughout 2025.

"The committee initially intended to produce a conventional inquiry report with commentary, findings and recommendations," Mr Borsak said.

"However, the tragic events at Bondi Beach on December 14, 2025, the passage of the Terrorism and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2025, and the announcement of the Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion significantly altered the context of its work.

"Given the national significance of these matters, the commitee determined that the recently established Royal Commission into Antisemitism and Social Cohesion is best placed to conduct a comprehensive investigation of antisemitism and its impacts, and to recommend any necessary reforms to laws, policies, and administrative practices."

Mr Borsak said it is the Committee's hope that the evidince provided will assist the Royal Commission.

"The public evidence gathered during the inquiry into antisemitism in New South Wales will be made available to the Royal Commission for consideration, and it is our sincere hope that this evidence will support the Commission's vital work to safeguard communities, confront hatred and extremism, and help restore social cohesion across New South Wales and Australia."