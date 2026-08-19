At Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary's recent annual general meeting, the Auxiliary elected its executive for the coming year and reviewed the initiatives and expenditure of the previous twelve months.

A highlight of the meeting was the attendance of Mary Corcoran, a life member of the Auxiliary and resident at the MPS.

Liane Preinbergs, the liaison officer for Riverina, conducted the elections, which resulted in the leadership team remaining much the same. Debbie Rheinberger is secretary, Judy Ford is vice president and treasurer, and Jenny Carter is president.

Members readily agreed with a motion of appreciation for Mardie Kearns, the retiring treasurer. Mardie has kept accurate accounts for the Auxiliary while suggesting new and different fund-raising ideas and ways in which our hospital can be supported.

Boorowa Auxiliary was acknowledged by Liane Preinbergs for their initiative in extending the scope of Hospital Auxiliary support in small, rural towns. With permission from the Auxiliary’s Head office, local branches of Hospital Auxiliaries are now able to support community health.

In April this year Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary funded two of the three days the Skin Cancer Check Van visited Boorowa. Boorowa Auxiliary was the pilot for United Hospital Auxiliaries NSW and the success of the visit has motivated Auxiliaries across the Riverina to undertake booking the Van. Secretary, Debbie Rheinberger, was responsible for suggesting the Cancer Check Van as a service the Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary could provide for the health of the general community at a cost of $6000 per day in 2026. The Auxiliary has been advised costs have increased to almost $9000 a day in 2027!

This was a significant change for Boorowa Auxiliary and feedback indicates it’s extremely worthwhile for the community.

The Auxiliary weeded and replanted the Serenity Garden which provides a scenic outlook for residents in the nursing home. Members purchased items to ensure patients, residents and staff, are living and working, in a comfortable environment.

A highlight for the year was the presentation of a “Gift Hamper “ on International Nurses Day in May. Boorowa Auxiliary recognised the invaluable contributions that staff at Boorowa Hospital provide for the community.

In total, the Boorowa Auxiliary gifted $19,581.80 to Boorowa Hospital and community well-being in the past year. The Boorowa Hospital Auxiliary will continue to work for the “benefit of our hospital and health facilities. And the community. ”

September 10th is the next meeting day for the Auxiliary. It’s scheduled for 2.00 p.m at the Hospital. The Auxiliary welcomes anyone who would like to join and help contribute to the health and well-being of Boorowa.