By MELISSA PINNEY

On Sunday, 28 June, Ross Memorial Uniting Church in Murrumburrah will again become one of the Hilltops’ most surprising cultural assets. Concert 2 in the 2026 Silo Sounds season brings pianist John Martin and operatic tenor Andrew Goodwin together for what is bound to be an unforgettable performance, followed by high tea. The full event runs from 2pm to 4pm, including the post-performance high tea.

Tickets are available through Humanitix at https://events.humanitix.com/concert-2-john-martin-piano-and-andrew-goodwin-operatic-tenor, with general admission $40 plus booking fee, pensioner concession $30 plus booking fee. Children free. Tickets will also be available at the door, cash or eftpos, if not already sold out.

For Harden-Murrumburrah and surrounding Hilltops communities, this is not simply a concert. It is access to international-level artistry at a price that keeps the door open to families, older residents, students and music lovers across the region. Andrew Goodwin has sung with major opera companies and orchestras across Europe, the United Kingdom, Asia and Australia. John Martin’s career as pianist, composer, accompanist and recording artist has crossed classical, theatrical and contemporary music. That such artists are performing here, locally, is a mark of how far Silo Sounds has come.

“Silo Sounds exists to make excellence local,” said Stewart Bruce, Chair and Artistic Director of Silo Sounds.

“People in regional communities should not have to travel to Sydney, Canberra or Melbourne to hear artists of this calibre. We want children, families, seniors and seasoned concertgoers alike to experience world-class chamber music in their own town, at a price that makes attendance possible.”

The Ross Memorial Uniting Church has been central to Silo Sounds’ success. More than a performance space, it is an intimate heritage venue with exceptional acoustics, whose character has shaped a distinctive recital experience. Its musical capacity was significantly enhanced through the Kruger Trust’s purchase of a state-of-the-art Yamaha S6X concert grand piano, now permanently available for Silo Sounds’ program and guest artists.

An instrument of this calibre expands what can be programmed, the artists who can be invited, and the quality of sound audiences can experience. Mr Bruce said the instrument had helped lift the whole musical offering.

“The Yamaha S6X has been transformative for our community,” he said.

“When visiting artists know they will be performing on an instrument of that standard, in a room with such warmth and clarity, it allows us to present concerts that are not a compromise version of a city recital, but a high-calibre experience in their own right.”

Silo Sounds’ broader value also lies in its work beyond the stage. Through recitals, workshops and mentoring, it has helped connect young people, older residents, schools and local musicians with professional artists and classical instruments. That kind of cultural participation strengthens a community in ways that cannot always be measured at the door.

The program has also been made possible by multi-year funding support from Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah and HRDC. That support is significant because artists of this standing need to be booked well in advance, and regional presenters require financial certainty to build a serious annual program.

HRDC CEO Melissa Pinney said support for Silo Sounds reflected the organisation’s commitment to projects that improve local liveability and community connection.

“Silo Sounds brings people together and adds to the cultural life of Harden-Murrumburrah in a very practical way,” Melissa said. “It supports local participation, strengthens the town’s events calendar and gives residents access to experiences that would otherwise be difficult to reach.”

Community Bank Harden-Murrumburrah Bank Manager Saurabh Mahajan said the bank was proud to help keep high-quality cultural events accessible locally.

“Community banking is about reinvesting in the places we live and serve,” Mr Mahajan said.

“Supporting Silo Sounds means supporting local families, young musicians, older residents and the wider Hilltops community to enjoy world-class performances close to home.”

Community Bank Chair Evelyn Shea said the sponsorship demonstrates the Bank’s ongoing commitment to investing in projects that make the Harden-Murrumburrah region a vibrant place to live, work and visit.

The 28 June recital promises winter warmth in the best sense: two of Australia’s finest musicians, a magnificent piano, a carefully curated program, high tea and a venue that allows the music to speak directly.

Each Silo Sounds event makes a larger argument about regional life: that small communities deserve access to excellence, that children deserve proximity to inspiration, and that cultural opportunity should not be rationed by postcode.

When world-class music comes to Harden-Murrumburrah, we should fill the room.