People experiencing financial hardship, housing stress or social isolation in Young will soon have another place to seek support with the opening of the new Vinnies Drop-In Centre.

The centre has been established by St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn to provide practical assistance and connect people with local services before their circumstances reach crisis point.

It has been developed in partnership with Hilltops Community Hub, Young Crisis Accommodation Centre, Medicare Mental Health, Wellways and Argyle Housing.

St Vincent de Paul Society Canberra/Goulburn director of community engagement Sarah Murdoch said the centre would make it easier for people to seek help before their circumstances reached crisis point.

“People often don’t know where to turn when they are struggling, or they may feel uncomfortable approaching a formal service,” Ms Murdoch said.

The Drop-In Centre is intended to remove those barriers by providing a welcoming and informal place where people can seek support without an appointment or referral.

The centre is open to anyone experiencing hardship or needing support, including people sleeping rough as well as those facing housing insecurity, financial pressure or social isolation.

Visitors will be able to access ready-to-heat meals, shower facilities, computer access and a safe place to spend time. Staff and volunteers will also help connect people with housing, health and community services through supported referrals.

Vinnies Canberra/Goulburn said the service was designed to provide more than practical assistance.

“The Drop-In Centre is designed to be a place of connection and dignity as much as practical assistance,” the organisation said.

“Sometimes having someone to talk to can be just as important as the material support being provided.”

The organisation said homelessness was not always visible in regional communities.

“People may be couch surfing, staying with family or friends, living in overcrowded housing or facing financial pressures that put them at risk of losing their home,” Vinnies said.

“These experiences are often hidden from view.”

By providing support early, the service aims to help people address problems before they become emergencies.

“Our hope is that people feel welcomed, respected and supported from the moment they walk through the door, whether they need practical help, information, connection to another service or simply a safe place to sit,” the organisation said.

The Young Vinnies Drop-In Centre is located at 120 Lovell Street and is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9am to 3pm.

Its official opening will be held during Homelessness Week on Thursday, August 6, with a community event in the Vinnies car park off Lighting Lane from 11am to 1pm.