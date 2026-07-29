For about five years, the RSL sub-branch has hosted a monthly coffee catch-up for local veterans, giving them a chance to connect, share a laugh and build a network of people who understand their service experience.

The idea is simple: bring people together who have walked a similar path, whether through deployments or day-to-day service life, so no one feels alone. While some attendees are happy to talk about their time in service, deployments and wartime operations are rarely the focus. Instead, the catch-up is a relaxed social setting, much like the table tennis sessions held for seniors in the area — coffee, cake and conversation.

The initiative was started by Gary Shepherd, a former army intelligence officer, who died three years ago. The sub-branch has continued running the catch-up in his memory ever since.

Last year, the group expanded the invitation to include first responders, recognising the toll that trauma-exposed roles can take. Volunteer and paid firefighters, police and ambulance personnel now regularly attend alongside veterans, adding another layer of support to a community already carrying heavy experiences.

While the morning is primarily about catching up, external service providers have also attended over time, including St Vincent de Paul and Open Arms, giving attendees direct access to additional support if and when they need it.

The catch-up has also grown beyond the local area, with people travelling from Queanbeyan, Temora and Grenfell to take part. Everyone is welcome, and the sub-branch encourages anyone connected to the veteran or first responder community to come along.

Beyond the social side, the catch-up also serves as an informal check-in point. It gives the sub-branch a chance to keep an eye on the veterans in the community and get a sense of how they're really doing.

The latest catch up was on Monday, with seven people turning up including Jonathan Tuckfield, RSL NSW Community Engagement Partner for the region.

The next coffee catch up will be held on 31 August from 10am at the Boorowa Ex Services Club, where they are hoping to have some DVA advocates there to help members with claims and advice. All veterans and first responders are welcome to attend