Residents of Harden-Murrumburrah are being invited to help shape a community-led vision for the future of Newson Park and a proposed Path of Remembrance.

The two-week consultation runs until Tuesday 18 August. It is supported and coordinated by the Harden-Murrumburrah Regional Development Corporation (HRDC), but the concept itself has come from the community.

Walk-in displays are open at 46 Neill Street, Harden and the HRDC office at 314 Albury Street, Murrumburrah, Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm. No bookings are needed, simply drop in at a time that suits.

The Path of Remembrance concept was developed by local community member Carrie Giddings, who is encouraging everyone to come and have their say.

"HRDC is not asking the community to approve a finished design, they are asking the community to help create it," Carrie said. "It's a great opportunity for people to tell HRDC what they love about Newson Park, what opportunities they see for the future and what ideas might have been overlooked. This consultation is about listening."

Carrie's idea is supported by local Landscape Architect Sophie Fossey of Bare Roots Design Studio, who has developed a Concept Plan, turning the vision into drawings the community can explore, question and build on.

"I've taken Carrie's vision and tried to shape it into something people can actually see and respond to," Sophie said.

"The Concept Plan is deliberately a starting point, not a finished design. The feedback that comes out of this consultation will directly guide the next stage."

While Sophie has produced the Concept Plan, HRDC Community Engagement Manager Antonia Brown has also helped bring the idea to life, creating posters with images that help people visualise what a finished product might look like.

The consultation follows the recent Roberts Park Precinct and Murrimboola Creek consultation, which saw a diverse range of people from across our local community share their ideas and thoughts on what is proposed for Roberts Park.

Newson Park is already one of the twin towns' most loved spaces, home to the popular playground, skate park, barbecue facilities, open green space, the Cenotaph and the Harden-Murrumburrah War Memorial Pool, and the venue for Australia Day celebrations and family gatherings. The consultation looks at the whole precinct, exploring how these facilities could be enhanced while respectfully celebrating our military heritage.

At the heart of the concept is the Path of Remembrance, a permanent commemorative walk linking the Cenotaph to the War Memorial Pool and honouring Australian service from the colonial conflicts of the 1880s through to modern peacekeeping.

Eighteen plinths arranged as a timeline would guide visitors through every major conflict and peacekeeping mission Australia has entered, opening with a tribute to the Nursing and Medical Corps and closing with a Purple Poppy plinth honouring the animals that also served and a Future Service plinth reserved for Australians who may yet be called to serve.

Ideas on display also include improved landscaping, accessible pathways, sculptural poppies, additional seating and spaces for reflection, together with stronger connections to the proposed Murrumburrah Light Horse Precinct, creating a heritage destination that encourages visitors to spend more time in the region.

A project of this scale will only be realised with grant funding, which is exactly why the community is being asked first. Gathering local input now ensures the concept reflects what the community wants before work begins to make it shovel-ready to attract suitable state and federal grant funding.

Having a say can take just a few minutes. Visitors can view the concept plans at either display, complete the survey on paper or by scanning the QR code, or pop an idea in the suggestion box, and it can be anonymous. Every response will be read and logged in an idea register and reviewed before the concept progresses any further.

"The best ideas often come from the people who use these spaces every day," Antonia said.

"Whether your interest is remembrance, history, recreation, tourism or simply making Newson Park even better for families, we'd love to hear from you."

The consultation is the second in the series HRDC is coordinating with local groups, growing out of the Harden-Murrumburrah Community Action Plan 2026-2028.

Drop in to 46 Neill Street, Harden or 314 Albury Street, Murrumburrah between Wednesday 5 and Tuesday 18 August and have your say. For more information contact Antonia Brown at HRDC on 0427 862 173 or Melissa Pinney on 0412 325 895. You can also send an email to hrdcoperations@hrdc.org.au