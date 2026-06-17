A local woman has gone the extra mile – quite literally – walking 101 kilometres throughout May to raise funds for dementia research.

Accompanied by her faithful dog Daisy, Lee Townley completed the challenge as part of a fundraising campaign supporting dementia research, raising $400 along the way.

Her daughter, Ros Stewart, said the effort was about much more than the money raised.

"Dementia is a horrendous disease which robs so many of so much," she said.

"Mum just wanted to do her little bit towards research and start conversations – of which she had many."

Over the course of the month, Lee and Daisy covered a total of 101 kilometres, with friends, family and community members following her progress and offering encouragement.

Ros said her mother was overwhelmed by the support she received throughout the challenge and grateful to everyone who donated.

The fundraiser formed part of a broader campaign to support research into dementia, a condition that affects hundreds of thousands of Australians and has a profound impact on individuals, families and carers.

While the $400 raised will contribute towards ongoing research efforts, Ros believes one of the most valuable outcomes was the awareness created through the challenge.

"She is so grateful for all your support," she said.

The achievement drew praise from across the community, with many describing Lee as an inspiration and applauding her determination and commitment to a cause close to the hearts of so many families.

With Daisy by her side every step of the way, Lee's 101-kilometre journey proved that even a simple daily walk can help make a difference.