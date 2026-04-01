Works have been progressing on the Boorowa Public Preschool, as community members, as well as members of the school community have been eagerly watching the site change and develop over the past few weeks.

Work is underway for a new public preschool at Boorowa Central School which is part of the NSW Government's $769 million investment to deliver 100 new public preschools. This targeted investment includes building public preschools at new government primary schools in NSW, to boost access to public preschool across the state.

A spokesperson for the NSW Department of Education said the Boorowa Public Preschool is part of the NSW Government’s historic $769 million investment to build 100 new public preschools across the state by early 2027.

“The new Boorowa Public Preschool is being constructed off-site and is scheduled to be craned into place late next month," the spokesperson said.

Boorowa Central's Principal Graham Jones said they are really excited to be able to offer in the near future public pre-schooling for all families with children aged four years.

"We're excited because we know our community here is growing and the demand for preschool and long day care is increasing with this growth," he said,

While they won't be offering a long day care service, Mr Jones said they can offer the preschool which will enable them to work in partnership with the Boorowa early education so they can provide care and pre-schooling to all families in Boorowa and surrounding areas.

Mr Jones said their main goal with the preschool is to offer high quality pre-schooling to ensure school readiness so they can set up all kids for success when they transition into kindergarten whether they go to Boorowa Central or St Joseph's.

“The preschool will accommodate up to 80 children each week, providing high-quality early learning support for local children as they transition into kindergarten, while easing pick-up and drop-off pressures for parents," NSW Department of Education spokesperson said.

Mr Jones said this program includes free public preschool for five days a fortnight for students aged four.

They are aiming for an opening of the preschool in term 3, 2026 Mr Jones said, but they will keep the community updated as the building progresses.

The Boorowa Public Preschool is largely being constructed off site. Once delivered to the school, building sections will be moved into position using a mobile crane and securely connected to form the completed structure.

The placement of the preschool is expected to take two days.

This approach is called Modern Methods of Construction (MMC). It helps provide a high-quality educational facility more quickly than traditional construction methods. The process is less disruptive to the community and is efficient, durable and environmentally responsible.