Keeping an eye on vision

Boorowa Central School is next on the growing list of schools putting their hand up for the screenings as part of the Lions Eye Health Program.
Member for Cootamundra Steph Cooke has announced her support for the program and is encouraging primary schools across the Cootamundra electorate to take part in this vital initiative.
The program is dedicated towards providing free eye screenings for students, which Ms Cooke said, is something she has a special interest in.
"Early detection of vision problems is something that's very close to my heart," Ms Cooke said.
"I've worn glasses since I was three years-of-age, after my mother picked up on some subtle signs that I was having vision difficulties.
"She was teaching at the time, and so was able to compare some of my behaviours, with that of students in the classroom who were having similar problems.
"She then took me off to the optometrist who confirmed her suspicions, and I am forever grateful for this early intervention, without which - I have no doubt - my life would have gone down a very different path," she said.
Ms Cooke said vision problems can affect learning and overall wellbeing, and can significantly impact a child's ability to participate in school activities.
"When you consider that close to one-in-five children have an undetected vision problem, programs like this are just so vitally important in detecting and addressing eye health concerns early, and ensuring that every child has the opportunity to reach their full potential," Ms Cooke said.
Club Secretary with the Lions Club of Young Stuart Freudenstein, said "We visit the schools ahead of time and work with them to find a suitable spot for the screenings, which involve tests around shape and colour recognition, a special 3D test, as well as a special camera that helps assess eye health," Mr Freudenstein said.
"Based on the test results, we are then able to provide advice to the school and to parents, on whether students should visit an optometrist for further assessment," he said.
Ms Cooke said she is proud to offer her support to the program, and is incredibly grateful to the dedicated volunteers from the Lions Club of Young who are making it possible.
"My goal is to have this program rolled-out in every primary school across our Cootamundra electorate," Ms Cooke said.
Schools interested in participating in the Lions Eye Health Program can contact Lions Club of Young Club Secretary Stuart Freudenstein for more information: lionsclubofyounginc@gmail.com
