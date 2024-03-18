New members always welcome

Boorowa Country Women's Association (CWA) is extending a warm invitation to individuals who share a passion for community, advocacy, and friendship to become part of its esteemed organisation.
Founded on the principles of friendship, support, and service, the CWA has long been a cornerstone of Australian communities, empowering women from all walks of life to make a meaningful difference in their local areas.
With a legacy spanning generations, the CWA continues to evolve while staying true to its core values of integrity, compassion, and inclusivity.
Membership in the CWA offers a myriad of opportunities for personal growth, skill development, and community engagement.
From participating in fundraising events and advocacy campaigns to attending workshops and social gatherings, members are encouraged to actively contribute their talents, passions, and perspectives to the collective efforts of the organization.
Please contact Ms Kirsty Miller, Publicity Officer kirstylmiller1@hotmail.com or, Ms Karen Smith (Secretary) secretaryboorowacwa@gmail.com
Joining the Boorowa Country Women's Association promises not just involvement in a cherished tradition, but also a vibrant community where friendships flourish, voices are heard, and positive change is made.
