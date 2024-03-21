Another rowing title for Dymock family

Kinross Wolaroi students Alice Dymock and classmate Charlotte Doyle competed for their school at the NSW Schoolgirls Head of the River Regatta at Penrith on Sunday, March 3
The girls took part in the Year 9 schoolgirls double sculls event over 1000m.
They had never competed together in double sculls previously.
Drawing heat one and the girls won that race in a time of four minutes 5.7 seconds.
Second in the heat was North Sydney Girls High School in four minutes 13.8 seconds.
In third place was The MLC School in four minutes 19 seconds.
This was the fastest of two heats.
Then came the final.
The girls started well and by the 500 metre mark had a 3.2 second lead over The MLC school crew.
They extended their lead in the last 200 metres to run out winners in a time of three minutess 56.15 seconds.
MLC School held on for second place in four minutes 3.31 seconds.
Finishing in third was North Sydney Girls in a time of four minutes 3.74 seconds.
Congratulations Alice and Charlotte Year 9 double scull Head of the River champions for 2024.
The performance from the girls followed the success of the Kinross Walaroi school coxed quad scull four who won the final of the NSW schoolboys coxed quad scull four at the Penrith Rowing course recently.
The crew of Gus Peterson cox Ollie Smith, Oscar Cleary, George Makem and Harry Dymock won the final in a time of 6 Mins 36,07Secs.
Close second was Marist College 4.27 seconds behind and third also from the ACT were Radford College a further eight seconds behind.
This was an identical crews result to the State Championships recently.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.