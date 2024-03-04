Boorowa Newssport
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Boorowa Darts season looms

By Double Top
March 5 2024 - 10:14am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Boorowa darts will hold its annual general meeting on March 18.
Boorowa darts will hold its annual general meeting on March 18.

With the cooler weather approaching, the focus turns to indoor sports and one sport which is great for winter is the darts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.