Boorowa Darts season looms

With the cooler weather approaching, the focus turns to indoor sports and one sport which is great for winter is the darts.
Once again, Boorowa will have a darts competition commencing soon and it's time to think about your teams. Boorowa Darts will be holding their Annual General Meeting on Monday March 18 at the Ram and Stallion commencing at 7pm.
It would be great to see a good roll up.
It is hoped that at least one team is entered from all the watering holes around town but if you are new to town and want to play, just contact any of the pubs and clubs and they will point you in the right direction.
We will find you a team.
All standards of players are most welcome.
Even if you have never thrown a dart before, you can be a part of it.
It's a great social night out, with play commencing at 7.30pm on Thursday nights.
Most matches are done by 9.30pm including a light supper so it's not a late evening.
If you haven't got any darts, we will find you some. If you don't know how to play, we will help you.
No fitness required, just the requirement that you have fun.
Stay tuned to this column and social media such as face book for more news on the upcoming season.
It's a great night out with plenty of fun and laughs. See you at the Ram and Stallion Hotel on March 18.
