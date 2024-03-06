Sudden end to season for Boorowa cricket sides

A highly successful cricket season for Boorowa's two senior teams came to a sudden end last Saturday when both local sides were defeated in their respective preliminary finals.
In the A Grade, the Crocs went down by just 22 runs against the Cootamundra Bulls in a low scoring contest.
Meanwhile the Bottles probably saved their worst game until last, going down to the Temora Bowling Club by 146 runs.
The Crocs were asked to bowl first after losing the toss and had Cootamundra on the backfoot early at 1/2.
The Bulls recovered to reach 2/63 and it looked as though a handy score could be on the cards.
However, some tight bowling by the Crocs saw the Bulls collapse, losing 8/47 to be all out for 111 in the 33rd over.
Skipper Josh Carmody was the main destroyer for Boorowa with 5/16, whilst AJ Omara 2/21, Jacob Carmody 1/19 and Matt Canellis 1/17 were the other wicket takers.
Dismissing the Bulls for just 111 gave the Crocs a big chance to reach the grand final but the Bulls weren't about to roll over.
The Crocs openers began steadily needing less than three runs an over for victory.
AJ Omara was first the first Croc to depart for 14 with the score on 23. Josha Carmody followed shortly after for 3 to make it 2/28 before Matt Canellis and Jamie Golden steadied the ship.
At 2/42 and plenty of overs left, the Crocs had the upper hand.
However, the rut set in, and Boorowa lost 7/27 to be 9/69 to be still 42 runs short.
James Green and Nick Dwyer came together for the Crocs last stand, and they put together a vital 20 run partnership.
At 9/89 there was still hope in the Boorowa camp. But it wasn't to be as James Green was dismissed for 17 in the pursuit of quick runs.
The Crocs can hold their heads high after a good season. If they maintain the nucleus of the team next season, they will certainly be a premiership contender again in 24/25.
Like the Crocs, the Bottles had to bowl first against Temora in overcast conditions.
Temora got off to a flyer reaching 85 in the first 12 overs before the first wicket fell.
Three quick wickets slowed the momentum but with Temora at 3/136 after 20 0vers, it looked like Boorowa would be chasing more than 250. Boorowa began to turn the screws and at 8/181, Temora had blown an opportunity to post a huge score.
The last two wickets took the score to 203 before the final wicket fell in the 35th over.
The wicket takers for Boorowa were Justin Corkery 4/37, Anthony Kennedy 3/27, Tim Gregory 2/54, and Cameron Johnston 1/12.
It was a target that Boorowa were confident of running down.
The Bottles lost their first wicket on eight and unfortunately, they just couldn't get any momentum going crashing to be all out of a dismal 57 in the 21st over.
Only Brendon Shean with 21 and Tom Carnell 16 reached double figures.
It was a day the batsmen would rather forget. However, the bottles overall year has been outstanding. After missing the finals last year, they finished as minor premiers this season and certainly have the team to win a title in coming seasons.
And so, another cricket season ends for the local teams as Cootamundra and Stockinbingal fight out the A Grade whilst Bribbaree and Temora contest the B Grade final this Saturday.
Best of luck to all these teams. Its was a tremendous effort by Boorowa to have two extremely competitive teams from such a small community whilst some of the larger town's struggle to even find an A Grade team. On the back of our great depth in juniors, cricket in Boorowa looks extremely healthy.
To all those people who have supported us this year, we say a big thank you.
Once again, we have had some great days down at Bay 13, particularly when we hosted a couple of T20 double headers.
The Crocs and Bottles will be back to do it all again in October. See you then.
