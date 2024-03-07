A supreme performance.
It's the best way to describe the award winning day of Normanhurst Border Leicester Stud at the Canberra Royal Show.
The Supreme champion, long wool ram, supreme ewe and Border Leicester champion ram awards were all taken out by Normanhurst.
The breed group was also awarded to Normanhurst.
And to top off the show 14 year-old Billy Corkhilll took out the Champion Young Judge and Champion Handler awards.
"We've never won that many awards," Normanhurst's Tom Corkhill said. "It was pretty unique for us."
Coming from the one and two-year woolly class, Normanhurst's champion ewe proved too good, taking out Supreme Champion when judged against the supreme ram, also from Normanhurst.
Border Leicester judge Ben Campbell, Avoca, Gulgong, said the final decision was unanimous.
Joining Campbell on the judging panel were Ric Houlihan, Glen Esk Corriedales, Rydal, Kelvin Kronk, Old Junee, and Chris Marr, Gererdan, Gooloogong.
Tom said he had been impressed by his supreme exhibit from when she was a lamb.
"Ash and I have always thought she looked good," he said.
"We started on (the selection process) back in August.
"We tag and mother them up and weigh them as they're born through August and September picking out the better looking types.
"We then put them aside and keep them ticking along to refine them for the show."
Normanhurst Border Leicesters came out on top in the long wool ram section, with judge, Kelvin Kronk, explaining that all the judges were looking at sheep that were predominantly meat producers with wool being a secondary factor.
Judge Chris Marr described Normanhurst's supreme ewe as "magnificent".
"She is so straight on her topline, she's deep in behind, with a beautiful carcase and square on her feet," he said.
Normanhurst's champion ram came from the over one year and under two year woolly class.
"He is a really well balanced ram," judge Ben Campbell said.
"His structure is terrific and with a great carcase, and sirey outlook."
The champion ewe shown by Normanhurst had come through the over one year and under two year woolly class.
"She is a very feminine ewe," Mr Campbell said.
"She has that nice wedge shape, clean over her shoulders, with a good behind."
The success, Tom said, is special to Normanhurst.
"To not only win your breed but to win the Interbreed and the Surpremes is very hard. There are some good quality sheep out there, it doesn't happen all of the time, that's for sure," Tom said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.