Word in the streets: Little things create angst

I have probably made it clear I am in favour of renewable energy sources but no fan of windfarms or solar power farms.
Projects that take up large areas of grazing and farming land, don't enhance in any way the environment and, you must wonder, how effective are these supposed topline generators of electricity.
A super article by Vicki Campion (Tele Feb 10) brought out some very interesting statistics. A site at North Queensland's Mount Emerald, supposed to power 70,000 homes, on 63 days last year powered nothing at all, for 107 days produced less then 10MW or less than 5% of what developers said it would produce.
The median capacity was 18%.
The wind required to turn a turbine is 5m/sec, thus needs more than a gentle breeze to generate power.
Can the Government guarantee our power needs can be met? Unless they can guarantee strong winds and clear skies, I don't think we'll be able to rest assured that they've got it right.
Another worry, a huge slice of tax payers dollars are heading overseas to pay for this folly.
WITS
Only in America rings off the tongues of patriotic Americans. Only in America would we have an octogenarian and an almost 80 year old running the country in a democratic society.
A dictator can run as long as they like until there is a coup or the Grim Reaper steps in.
Joe Biden has come up with some huge blunders recently, pardonable for an 81 year old, but not the President of the United States.
A couple of weeks ago he called the French President Francois Mitterrand who died in 1996, then he said it was Helmut Kohl, ex-German Chancellor who died in 2017.
This is but two from a man who can't recall when he was Vice-President to Obama. Joe Biden should be looking at a comfortable retirement, not four more years leading America.
Donald Trump, 79 if elected in November, has a host of charges laid against him that he insists he'll beat, but is that a possible fact or his ego talking.
Trump doesn't lack self belief, but is it that ego, not the best interest of America and Americans, that drives him. I have my view. What is yours?
Sometimes the most insignificant problems to most seem trite. So be it, provided you're not subject to a supposedly minor problem on a daily basis.
A resident in Jugiong Street has a problem with an eroded driveway entrance, meaning access on this driveway is out of the question. See the attached photo and ask 'yourself would you like to drive over this 'impassable vehicle access'?'
Council recently did a major repair twelve metres away. Why couldn't this 'small' problem be remedied then? Council can leave itself open to criticism, but it is often the little things creating the most angst.
I've had a few computer problems recently and I can only thank Dean Franklin for getting me out of trouble. All well UNTIL ... I rang Dean and told him I'd cleaned my computer and now it wasn't working. Naturally Dean asked me what I had used to clean it, so I told him soap and water.
A little exasperated, Dean said, "Water's never meant to go near a computer!"
Like a smart Alec I replied, Oh, I bet it wasn't the water that caused the problem ... it was working when I put it in the spin dryer!"
