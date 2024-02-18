Applications open for tree planting

Do You need trees planted?
North Sydney Bushcare will be visiting Boorowa from May 24 to 26, 2024 to celebrate the tree planting program's 25th anniversary.
Expressions of interest from Landholders are now open if you would like the North Sydney Bushcare team to plant tree's on your place.
If you wish to be considered for this year's visit please email officebclg@gmail.com by Friday, February 23.
In other landcare news Boorowa residents are being encouraged to nominate a Landcare Champion for a 2023/2024 State and Territory Landcare Award
The awards offer an opportunity to celebrate and recognise the landcare champions from urban and rural communities excelling in sustainable agricultural practices, environmental protection, and conservation of land and waterways, coastlines and biodiversity.
If you know a group, organisation or individual who should be recognised, we encourage you to nominate them for a 2023 State and Territory Landcare Award.
Nominate now for a 2023/2024 State and Territory Landcare Award here: http://landcareawards.org.au/
