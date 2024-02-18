Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Applications open for tree planting

Updated February 19 2024 - 9:59am, first published 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Applications close this Friday for anyone wanting to plant trees on their property.
Applications close this Friday for anyone wanting to plant trees on their property.

Do You need trees planted?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.