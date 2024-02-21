Are you protected?
How safe are you from scammers as a business?
Regional Development Australia Southern Inland, supported by Hilltops Council, Boorowa Business Chamber, and Boorowa Ex-Services Club, are presenting a Business Connect event in Boorowa on February 27 to address cyber security..
This event will bring together experts like Sasha Hajenko and George Kleibert to equip businesses in the Hilltops with essential knowledge on cybersecurity.
Boorowa Connect aims to empower businesses, whether small or large, to protect themselves against the rising tide of cyber threats.
Attendees will gain valuable insights from industry leaders, ensuring they are well-prepared to face the challenges of the evolving digital landscape.
This free event will begins at 6pm at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club. Nibbles will be provided.
Cyber Security Lead and founder of Blue Phoenix Systems Sasha Hajenko brings over 20 years of cybersecurity expertise.
His topics during the presentation will include:
The meeting's other speaker is cyber insurance specialist George Kleibert who has had a 27-year career in the general insurance sector.
George focuses on simplifying insurance complexities. His topics will include:
To secure your seat at the Boorowa Connect event, please book via https://www.rdasi.org.au/events
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.