One of the busiest places on the showground

The pavilion is often one of the busiest places on the Boorowa Showground.
This year will be no different with the pavilion housing entries in a plethora of sections.
Among them the photography competition has maintained its interest even with the advent of digital photography.
Entries close and must be delivered to the show office no later than 5pm on February 28.
Keeping up with the times in 2024 there are a range of exciting new classes.
All details are available in the schedule which can be purchased from the Boorowa newsagent or schedules are also available on the Boorowa Show website.
The Open colour section includes the following classes:
The open black and white category that is open to everyone has expanded the classes to
While the junior colour (16 years & under) includes these classes:
The section's most successful exhibitor will receive the John McKeon Memorial Trophy and a cheque for $30 while the person who takes the photograph deemed the Champion Photograph of the Show will receive $75, sponsored by David and Maria Biglands.
Whilst in the pavilion don't forget to take time out to enjoy the other displays.
Information on all sections is available online or in the show schedule available at the Boorowa Newsagency,
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.