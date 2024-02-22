Boorowa voices heard at rally

Boorowa farmer Sam McGuiness was among the speakers at the "Reckless Renewables" rally held in front of Parliament House in Canberra earlier this month.
Mr McGuiness was joined at the rally by a raft of politicians, including the Nationals' Barnaby Joyce, Ross Cadell and Matt Canavan, One Nation's Pauline Hanson and Malcolm Roberts; Ralph Babet and former MP Craig Kelly of the United Australia Party, Bob Katter Liberal and senators Jacinta Nampijinpa Price and Gerard Rennick.
The rally was planned to coincide with the first sitting day of Parliament geared to represent regional communities directly and adversely affected by what organisers say is the Australian Government's "reckless rollout of renewables".
Speakers on the day called on the Australian Government to conduct a senate inquiry to scrutinise the technical veracity and economic, social and environmental costs of "renewables" and their possible impact on our national interest and security.
They also demanded the Council of Australian Governments (COAG) Energy Council suspend wind, solar, hydro and associated transmission construction until the above Senate inquiry reports.
One the day's speakers, Jim Wilmott of Property Rights Australia spoke about Rye Park.
"We are here today to tell the truth," he said.
"The communities are being socially fractured and hollowed out by our own government with the help of a few green carpetbaggers," he said.
"Let's talk briefly about the small beautiful, what was idyllic village of Rye Park. Big wind came to town. They promised prosperity. They promised economic growth. There's no losers here only winners they told them.
"The big trucks rolled up their tiny main street, pictures fell from house walls. Tiles came out of their bathrooms from their bathrooms."
Mr Wilmott said residents were forced to put donnas over their windows and pillows over their doors just to get to sleep.
"They wake up every morning and look at an industrial pin cushion. The town is totally surrounded by wind turbines." Mr Wilmott said.
