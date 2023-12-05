Local milkos call it a day

From the farm to the factory to the customer, each bottle of milk has all been sourced and manufactured right here in the Riverina. Celebrating 100 years in 2023, Riverina Fresh spokesman, Asher Davies, said "We are really privileged to have worked with such dedicated distributors over such a long period of time. As a 100 percent Australian owned company with close to 100 locally employed staff, we look forward to continuing to supply the region and service our customers directly or through their local retail store as we have done for the last 100 years.