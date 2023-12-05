Boorowa News
Local milkos call it a day

December 5 2023 - 3:16pm
After almost four decades of delivering Riverina Fresh milk to Boorowa and surrounding villages, local milkos Pat and Bev Barton, and their counterparts of 19 years in Young, Graham and Cathy Marshall, have all decided it's time to stack their last milk crates.

Local News

