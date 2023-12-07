Word in the street - 'Energy madness' grips us

Last week I had a little 'tongue in cheek' shot at the windfarm invasion surrounding Rye Park, an attack on the village aesthetics, but too, an attack on the environment. We once travelled through attractive rural scenery which is somewhat blotted with these windfarm 'monsters'. I simply can't be enthused about this technology supposed to keep our homes and industries in electrical power.
As I read more I find views expressed are in line with mine and one scribe I feel expressed our collective concerns well, saying, 'Energy madness will send the country into the dark ages'. Climate Minister Chris Bowen needs to listen to the people and realize things are serious and every day is not a fairy story starting with 'Once upon a time'.
WITS
I want to share with you the words of Stuart Ayres written under the heading, 'We must stand united as one to fight against pure evil'. He begins by telling us the word 'terror' comes from the Latin word 'terrere' meaning to frighten. We define terror as creating extreme fear. Stuart goes on to say the most Australian of values is the embracing of freedom - freedom to speak, freedom to congregate, freedom to live with the person we love, freedom to pray to the god of our choosing and most importantly, to live without fear.
Undoubtedly sentiments we all should appreciate as an absolute priority. Stuart goes on to talk about how Jewish people are being persecuted and not confidently being allowed to live without fear in this, their country of choice. I abhor this persecution in any form and suggest if one can't accept the freedoms we, as Australians, love, simply leave and live somewhere that may appreciate the evil in your very self.
WITS
Here we are into December with Christmas just around the corner and a reminder to you that the Business Chamber is co-ordinating the Christmas Lights competition with categories: Best lit house/residential, Commercial, Novelty and best Rural.
Not much breathing space, but nominations have been extended to, now, Sunday, December 10 and judging to be done 12-14 December, For information phone Lyn Diskon 0427 900 313. And, don't forget to shop local.
WITS
How do Christmas workshops sound to you? Hilltops Youth Action Group and Council have some interesting activities lined up for ages 12 plus. Try DIY Decorations tomorrow December 8, 2-5pm, DIY Gifts December 19 3-5pm and Gingerbread Houses December 14, 3-5pm. All three workshops at Holly's Café, Pudman Street, Boorowa. How about taking in a movie? Christmas movie ELF, the Disney Santa Claus is on ibn the Recreation Park December 22 with screening commencing 7.45pm.
It's all free.
WITS
Australia Day Awards nomination time is rapidly running out. Citizen of the Year has closed, Young Achievers closes 31 December (Lyn Diskon 0427 900 313), AD Committee Awards 15 December (Sharon Meere 0415 207 541), Sport Awards 15 December (Phil Coggins 0402 431 570).
Like to lend a hand, come to Australia Day meeting Tuesday, December 12, 7.00pm, Ex-Services Club.
WITS
Seeking to inspire the staff, the boss had the personnel manager place a sign directly above the sink in the men's toilets. It had just one word on it: THINK! The next day the boss was in the toilet and saw that there was a second sign below the first, just above the soap dispenser, a sign with one word: THOAP!
