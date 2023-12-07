Boorowa News
Word in the street - 'Energy madness' grips us

By John Snelling
December 8 2023 - 9:36am
Don't forget to shop local this Christmas and you can still enter the Christmas lights competition, as entries have been extended to Sunday. December 10.
Last week I had a little 'tongue in cheek' shot at the windfarm invasion surrounding Rye Park, an attack on the village aesthetics, but too, an attack on the environment. We once travelled through attractive rural scenery which is somewhat blotted with these windfarm 'monsters'. I simply can't be enthused about this technology supposed to keep our homes and industries in electrical power.

Local News

