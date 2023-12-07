Word in the street - 'Energy madness' grips us

I want to share with you the words of Stuart Ayres written under the heading, 'We must stand united as one to fight against pure evil'. He begins by telling us the word 'terror' comes from the Latin word 'terrere' meaning to frighten. We define terror as creating extreme fear. Stuart goes on to say the most Australian of values is the embracing of freedom - freedom to speak, freedom to congregate, freedom to live with the person we love, freedom to pray to the god of our choosing and most importantly, to live without fear.