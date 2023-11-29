Crime spree and chase

Police have arrested one man and are searching for another after a crime spree and police chase last week.
According to police around 3.30am Friday November 24, two males attended the BP service station in Young in a white station wagon where they purchased food with a stolen credit card and failed to pay for fuel.
"The vehicle was found to have stolen ACT plates," police said.
"Twenty minutes later the occupants of the same vehicle broke into the Woolworths Ampol in Young where they stole cigarettes with an estimated value of $10,000."
Police have said the vehicle is linked to a number of thefts from other vehicles around Young.
"Around this period the vehicle was linked to six steal from motor vehicle offences in Young," police said.
According to detectives an investigation relating to two males from the ACT with links in Harden resulted in a visit to the address where one male was arrested and another was involved in a police pursuit.
"On Saturday, November 25 Police attended an address in Harden where a male was arrested," police said.
"At the same time a male left the location in a vehicle nearly colliding with a police officer.
"The vehicle was involved in a pursuit but it was terminated due to safety concerns."
Local police are working together with ACT Police to locate the man involved in the pursuit.
"The second male remains outstanding and NSW Police are working with ACT police to locate the person," police said.
Anyone with information into his whereabouts is urged to call police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report information via NSW Police social media pages.
In other news, police are searching for a man on an outstanding warrant. The man is known to frequent Young. According to police Mostapha Ali, 27 years old, is known to frequent Young, Wagga, Queanbeyan and the Australian Capital Territory. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or your local police station.
