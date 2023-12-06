Landcare looks for new recruits at AGM next week

All committee positions will be open for nominations at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023. To nominate yourself, or someone else, please nominate in writing by email to Secretary clemencypress@gmail.com by Thursday, December 7, 2023. This years AGM will still be hosted at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club and will include a two course meal for $20 per person including GST (BCLG members) or $30 including GST (guests). If you are not sure if your membership is current, you will be able to pay on the night for 2024 and membership forms are available from the BCLG site. Guest speaker will be James Alexander of Cootamundra, formerly of Boorowa and a previous committee member of BCLG. James received a 2020 Nuffield Scholarship and his study topic was, 'Finding Harmony through regenerating people, place and profit'.