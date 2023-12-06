Landcare looks for new recruits at AGM next week

New recruits are being sought for Boorowa Community Landcare Group (BCLG) and the annual general meeting of the organisation on Thursday, December 14, is the perfect time to join.
"Boorowa Community Landcare Group (BCLG) is a dynamic not for profit environmental organisation that has evolved over the past 30 plus years in our community," Co-ordinator, Linda Cavanagh said.
"Being part of the group and environmental volunteering offers a range of benefits for individuals, environmental organisations and the natural environment. These include enhanced mental and social health, and connection to place and learning about the environment. New recruits are welcome and will be supported with an induction process."
All committee positions will be open for nominations at the Annual General Meeting on Thursday, December 14, 2023. To nominate yourself, or someone else, please nominate in writing by email to Secretary clemencypress@gmail.com by Thursday, December 7, 2023. This years AGM will still be hosted at the Boorowa Ex-Services Club and will include a two course meal for $20 per person including GST (BCLG members) or $30 including GST (guests). If you are not sure if your membership is current, you will be able to pay on the night for 2024 and membership forms are available from the BCLG site. Guest speaker will be James Alexander of Cootamundra, formerly of Boorowa and a previous committee member of BCLG. James received a 2020 Nuffield Scholarship and his study topic was, 'Finding Harmony through regenerating people, place and profit'.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.