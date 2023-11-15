Rotary is collecting phones for Domestic Violence victims

Boorowa Rotary Club is calling on local people to come on board with their new initiative to help victims of domestic violence.
The club is teaming up with DV Safe Phone to collect used mobile phones in working order to be repurposed and gifted to domestic violence victims.
Boorowa Rotarian, Julie Poplin, explained the DV phones provide a lifeline to call for help when it is most needed.
"The phones are provided to people in domestic violence situations, without the people they live with knowing they have them," she said.
"Emergency numbers or pre-written text messages can be programmed into the phones, so someone under threat can quickly alert others to their situation for help and of course they can use the phones to call 000.
"Boorowa Rotary is collecting the working mobile phones at the Boorowa Community Op Shop. The phones with personal information erased can be dropped off with or without charges, people can also choose to make monetary donations to support the work of DV Safe Phone," Julie said.
The goal of DV Safe Phone is to get a safe phone into the hands of every victim of domestic violence who needs one. With over two million known victims of domestic violence, they have a challenge ahead.
