Boorowa News

League double win on the road

By Sand Boy
Updated June 22 2022 - 12:15am, first published 12:12am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Boorowa's senior league teams continued their winning form on the weekend with two vital wins away from home against the UC Stars in Belconnen.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.