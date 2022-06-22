League double win on the road

Boorowa's senior league teams continued their winning form on the weekend with two vital wins away from home against the UC Stars in Belconnen.
The Rovers made light work of the Stars winning by 46-4 whilst the Roverettes had a slightly tougher day before winning 14-4.
Although both teams still have five games to go, these two wins certainly go a long way to securing a semi final spot as the Stars were also looking to bridge the gap between themselves and Boorowa on the competition ladders.
The most impressive aspect of both teams at the moment is they way they are really starting to gel as a team.
Both sides didn't have a poor player on the park last week and its beginning to reflect in the results.
The Rovers now have five wins from eight games whilst the Roverettes have lost just once against the powerful Hawkettes.
The Rovers never looked troubled in their 46-4 route of the Stars leading by 18-0 at halftime before scoring five more second half tries to assert their dominance.
The forwards laid a solid platform that enabled the slick Boorowa Backline to do their magic. Zac Paterson and Nic Stephens had field day carving up the Stars defence. Jared Prosser had a great game in the halves leading the attack.
Cooper Cross had a golden day with the boot, landing 8/8 and slotting goals from all over the park.
The best and fairest points for the Rovers went to with Matt Carnell who was damaging with 3 points, try scoring wizard Zac Paterson picked up 2 points whilst the now veteran Murray Armour was impressive with 1 point.
The player's player was spilt between Murray Armour and Nic Stephens.
Boorowa 46: Zac Patterson 4, Nic Stephens 2, Jared Prosser Will McGuinness tries Cooper Cross 8 goals defeated UC Stars 4.
In other George Tooke Shield Games on the weekend, Cootamundra 22 defeated Bungendore 20, Harden 46 beat Binalong 6 and North Canberra 50 were too good for Boomanulla 12. Crookwell had the bye.
This week's clash with Binalong at Binalong will be tough despite Binalong having a couple of heavy losses recently.
The Brahmans always grow an extra leg at home against Boorowa and the local crowd will play a part.
It's a game Boorowa should and must win with tougher games ahead against semi-final contenders
This week's other George Tooke Shield matches sees Boomanulla V UC Stars, North Canberra take on Crookwell and the match of the round will see Harden Host Bungendore. Cootamundra have the bye.
The Roverettes did have a slightly tougher contest but always seemed in control of the game. There defence was solid as it will need to be in the tough games ahead.
The best and fairest for the Roverettes went to Gen Carmody with 3 points, Sarah Dwyer got 2 points and both Victoria Hegyi and Molly Stephens picked up 1 point. The players player award went to Cheyenne Grocott- Robins who continues to carve the opposition up.
Boorowa 14 Grace Barker, Imogen Pye and Sarah Dwyer tries Kirsten Hewitt 1 goal defeated UC Stars 4.
The Roverettes take on the Binalong jersey girls this week and on form should be too strong.
However, complacency against the lower ranked teams is always dangerous and coach Campbell will make sure the side is up for the game.
This week's other George Tooke league tag matches sees Cootamundra host Gunning, North Canberra take on Crookwell and Harden host Bungendore.
The next home game for Boorowa is against the Harden Hawkettes and Harden Hawks in what should be two block buster.
