3 steps to take when building a home in Brisbane

This is a commercial partnership with Buildi Brokers Brisbane.



Building a forever home is a milestone to many and can be a very exciting but daunting experience.

There are so many factors to consider wanting to build a home, and it is also a tremendous financial step and should not be taken lightly.

To make this process easier by getting inspiration and even costing references check out the different display homes in Brisbane.

What can you afford?

As much fun as it is to go on a journey of building a home from the ground up, it will come with many financial stresses. Being honest with yourself about what you can afford will save you in the long run.

To avoid overspending and the potential for running out of money, you absolutely need to create a budget. Now, sticking to the budget may not be easy, but having a financial plan beforehand will help you stay on track.

There are a few things to consider when looking at what you can afford:

Buying your land

Purchasing the property on which you will build your house should be the first step. Consider the location, how big or small the plot is, and if there are any permits needed to build on the plot.

This is a good place to start as it first and foremost secures your building process and gives you a benchmark for what the costs are going to be.

What is the deposit?

Knowing what percentage of your total expenses will go towards purchasing your house is an integral part of the building process.

A good place to start is to have a minimum of 7 per cent of your overall costs as a deposit.

This will include 5 per cent to secure your property and 2 per cent of your buying costs..

What are the material costs?

The most exciting part is what you build the house with and what you will fill your home with. Aesthetics is everything these days, but it does not have to break your bank.

Look at reputable but affordable building companies to ensure that you are receiving the quality but not paying a fortune for it.

Look at what can you DIY, and this is always going to be a good way to save money as there are definitely aspects of the building and design process you can do yourself.

Looking at display homes within Brisbane will inspire you on what materials to use and will be a way for you to gauge what is going to be expensive and what is not.

Choosing land

Once you have created a thorough budget, you will want to look at choosing land. Looking at display homes will be beneficial to this step as you will get to know your community and its amenities beforehand.

There are a few things to consider here:

What Is the community like?

Choose an area that is safe and makes you feel like you want to be a part of it.

What is the size, shape and orientation?

Knowing this is important in the building process as it will affect the architecture of your house. It is also going to inform if there are any structural or building restrictions.

Home design

The most exciting part about building a house is choosing what it will look like inside and out. Your home is ultimately going to reflect you and your style. In this step of the process, you are not only going to want it to be stylish but want it to be on-trend for years to come.

Viewing display homes in Brisbane will be advantageous since it will influence your decision on the exterior architecture of the building, the layout of the structure, and how it was decorated.

Looking at display homes will give you inspiration for all of these aspects and may also provide insight into things that you may not have thought about.

Having a visual reference for this step will make the home building experience less stressful.

Conclusion

Building a home does not have to be a stressful experience, and it should be an exciting time in your life to bring your dreams to life.