Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Celebrating local women at the CWA

March 12 2024 - 11:47am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Tuesday, March 5, Boorowa Country Women Association (CWA) had the honour of hosting a distinguished guest at their monthly branch meeting.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.