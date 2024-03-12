Celebrating local women at the CWA

On Tuesday, March 5, Boorowa Country Women Association (CWA) had the honour of hosting a distinguished guest at their monthly branch meeting.
As we celebrated NSW Women's Week, and International Women's Day, local Member for Cootamundra, Ms Steph Cooke MP, graciously joined the local branch's meeting.
The presence of the local State Member Ms Cooke at Boorowa's CWA's monthly meeting was not only a testament to her commitment to serving her constituents but also a reflection of her recognition of the invaluable contributions made by local women and local community organisations like the CWA.
The CWA recognizes the importance of fostering strong relationships with elected representatives at all levels of government, as these connections play a crucial role in advocating for positive change and addressing the needs of the community.
During the meeting, Ms Cooke engaged in open dialogue with CWA members, listening attentively to their concerns, ideas, and initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of the local community.
Members spoke freely of their concerns for local matters, matters particularly pertaining to health care, women's health and pre- and post-natal care in Boorowa.
Ms Cooke's willingness to actively participate in discussions and exchange ideas underscored her dedication to understanding the needs and priorities of the community she represents.
Ms Kirsty Miller CWA Publicity Officer said, "we are truly grateful to have had the opportunity to host our local State Member at our monthly meeting".
"Ms Cooke's presence and genuine interest in our organization, local community, and the issues that matter to us is deeply appreciated," Ms Miller said.
"Boorowa CWA looks forward to continued collaboration with Ms Cooke and other elected representatives in the shared mission of promoting well-being and prosperity in the community."
