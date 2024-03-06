Delight and excitement, two elements the 2024 Boorowa Show brought to the town on Saturday, March 2 as locals and visitors alike gathered to celebrate the event.
Expressing gratitude to all attendees, including competitors, exhibitors, judges, members, patrons, sponsors, and volunteers, the Boorowa Show Society extended its appreciation for the overwhelming support received.
Blessed with favourable weather, the show boasted a variety of entertainment, with record-breaking entries across various sections, ensuring there was something for everyone to enjoy and numerous smiling faces to be seen.
The judging commenced on Friday morning, March 1, with the bustling activity in the pavilion.
Stewards and judges meticulously sorted through entries, setting the stage for the official commencement of judging at the 2024 Boorowa Show.
In the horticulture section, initial concerns regarding a potential decrease in entries due to recent weather conditions were swiftly dispelled as the section bloomed with a vibrant array of flowers, captivating spectators with its beauty.
The horticulture display was particularly notable, earning recognition as the pavilion's top display.
Steph Cooke offered words of encouragement and support to the Boorowa Show volunteers while taking in the pavilion displays.
Among the highlights of the show was the announcement of the winners of the 2024 Boorowa Show Flock Ewe Competition.
Dermot and Teena McGrath from "Clear View" emerged victorious, claiming the first prize.
The top five flocks, in order of merit, included entries from "Clear View South," "Macclesfield," "Clovelly," and "Mt Buffalo," each deserving commendation for their outstanding contributions.
Looking ahead, the top two flocks are set to compete at the ANZ Agribusiness & NSW Southern Tablelands Flock Ewe Competition Championship on March 15, 2024.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.