Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Record breaking entries

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
March 7 2024 - 7:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Delight and excitement, two elements the 2024 Boorowa Show brought to the town on Saturday, March 2 as locals and visitors alike gathered to celebrate the event.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.