Boorowa News
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/News/Local News

Raising awareness about Boorowa Lions

February 26 2024 - 2:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On Saturday, March 2 Boorowa Lions will be at the Boorowa Show to let you know more about what Lions do as a volunteer organisation working within our local communities to help where they can to assist all people.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.