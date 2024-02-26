Raising awareness about Boorowa Lions

On Saturday, March 2 Boorowa Lions will be at the Boorowa Show to let you know more about what Lions do as a volunteer organisation working within our local communities to help where they can to assist all people.
The club always welcome new members, so if you have the time and passion to join them, please don't hesitate to contact them. Meetings are held twice a month, one business meeting and one social dinner meeting. Attendance is not compulsory but we very much appreciate member participation.
The club can be contacted through secretary Marilyn on 0427 053 086.
Boorowa Lions Club was chartered in 1999 and currently has 14 members with one charter member.
Marilyn Miller has been with the club since commencement and was this week awarded her 25 year Chevron for her service to Lions.
The local club supports a number of Lions Projects both within the local community, Australia and Internationally.
Locally the club raises funds which are used for local organisations such as the school libraries and other school projects, hospitals, local gardens etc.
The local community also contributes through donations managed by the club
- Ronald McDonald House - various sites
- Eye Health - through collection of used prescription glasses - drop off points at Arts and Crafts store and Pharmacy.
- Bottle Caps - collected on behalf of the club by locals and dropped to members for recycling.
- Purchase of Lions cakes and mints throughout the year
One of the club's current projects is the Lions Eye Health Program which it is bringing to the local schools in the coming months. The schools will contact families closer to the date with more information.
Boorowa Lions would like to acknowledge the efforts of all its members in contributing to the club's ongoing success and would also like to thank the Boorowa community for its ongoing support.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.