Boorowa Newssport
Boorowa News' complete view of property
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Bribbaree Rams defeat the Big Bottles

Cara Kemp
By Cara Kemp
February 29 2024 - 1:11pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Boorowa Big Bottles lost their final
The Boorowa Big Bottles lost their final

In a clash at the Boorowa Sports Ground on Saturday, February 24, the Boorowa Big Bottles faced off against the Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club in the qualifying semi-finals of the tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cara Kemp

Cara Kemp

Get the latest Boorowa news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.