Bribbaree Rams defeat the Big Bottles

In a clash at the Boorowa Sports Ground on Saturday, February 24, the Boorowa Big Bottles faced off against the Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club in the qualifying semi-finals of the tournament.
The Big Bottles suffered a defeat, managing only 10/85 in response to Bribbaree Rams Cricket Club's 10/246, shooting the Rams straight into the finals,.
The Big Bottles now brace themselves to take on Temora Tigers this weekend for another shot at securing a spot in the finals.
The Bribbaree Rams opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Their batters delivered a good performance, posting a total of 246 runs before being bowled out.
Despite the efforts of Boorowa's bowllers, which included performances from Will Stanley, Justin Corkery, Anthony Kennedy, Benjamin Klose, Tom Carnell, and Jacob Kennedy, the Rams' batsmen proved too strong.
The standout bowler for the Big Bottles was Jacob Kennedy, who had an impressive six wickets for 25 runs in seven overs.
Corkery claimed one wicket, conceding 56 runs in five overs, while Anthony Kennedy remained wicketless, conceding 43 runs across seven overs.
Klose made an impact for the Big Bottles, taking one wicket while giving away 38 runs in five overs, with Carnell managing to secure a wicket, conceding 57 runs in his five overs.
During Boorowa Big Bottles' batting innings, Brendon Shean led the charge with an impressive 63 runs, followed by Will Stanley contributing one run, while Simon Pye faced an early dismissal with a golden duck.
Byron Campbell managed two runs, Anthony Kennedy scored four, and Michael Canellis departed with a duck.
Justin Corkery added one run to the total, Chris McIntosh contributed four runs, and Benjamin Klose also fell for a duck.
Cameron Johnston remained unbeaten on one run as the innings concluded.
Despite a good effort from some of the Boorowa batters, including Brendon Shean, who top-scored with a resilient 63 runs, the team struggled to build substantial runs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.