First grade cricket avoids elimination

The mighty Boorowa Crocs loaded up the utes and headed to Temora to play Temora Bowling Club Tigers A Grade in the Elimination Semi Final on the weekend.
Captain Josh Carmody lost the toss and the Crocs were sent into bat.
Things looked very dicey as a few landmines were exposed in the pitch and the Crocs were quickly at 4-27 within 10 overs - with most of the statistically best bats dismissed for very little.
Bruce Grey (10 off 50 balls) and Jacob Carmody steadied the ship before Grey was judged LBW on a thigh-high slider.
This brought Tim 'Bilbo' Suttor (33) to the crease and he and Jacob Carmody (43) took the total from 44 to 114 with a brilliant display of measured, yet aggressive batting.
This partnership saved the innings, and with Alex Blomfield blasting 13 not out off his 5 balls including a monster six, the target was 141 to win.
Bilbo took a great high catch- Stump mike
Matty Canellis and Jason Stuart were given the new ball duties and set to work.
Temora came out aggressively, with Brady Oliver dispatching a few early balls to the boundary.
Bilbo took a great high catch to give the Crocs their first wicket in the second over.
The fourth over of the innings made an impact with a three wicket maiden to Stuart (4-25) highlighted by two more catches to Bilbo and an absolute screamer from Ollie Miller at mid-wicket to change the course of the match.
Canellis (1-27) bowled the yorker of the year to grab a wicket to grab the wicket of their Vice-Captain, and Josh Carmody (3-20) bowled brilliantly and grabbed three late wickets including the game-winning wicket of Oliver for a well made and destructive 69 (out of 84 total Temora runs).
This win means the Crocs travel to Coota to play their A Grade side on Saturday for a spot in the Grand Final V Stockinbingal.
The game in numbers:
5 - The number of Temora Ducks (including two goldens)
4 - The number of catches from Bilbo
0 - The number of dropped catches and misfields from the Crocs
260 - Alex Blomfield's strike rate with the bat
13.4 - Overs for the Crocs in the field
12 - The number of free schooners Jacob Carmody deserves for his match-winning knock, keeping the Crocs' season alive.
Player's Player went to Jacob Carmody (43), with Bilbo Suttor (34 and four catches) not far behind.
Champagne Moment was split between Jacob Carmody and Alex Blomfield's monster sixes against the run of play over mid-wicket - and Ollie Miller's sharp catch at mid wicket. An impressive team victory for the Crocs that sets them up for a great game this Saturday.
